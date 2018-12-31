Houston officials to urge restraint for 2019 New Year celebrations

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is urging Houstonians to start the new year safely.

In a news conference Monday at City Hall, Turner is expected to encourage people to avoid celebratory gunfire, using fireworks or drinking and driving to ring in 2019.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, as well as Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Pena are expected to also attend the news conference at 11:30 a.m., in addition to Dr. David Persee, Houston medical director and Dr. Bindi J. Naik-Mathuria, trauma medical director of Texas Children's Hospital and a member of the Mayor's Commission Against Gun Violence.

Stay with KPRC for a live stream of the event.



