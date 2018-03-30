Houston Councilman Larry Green died of toxic combination involving meth, officials say

KPRC

HOUSTON - Houston Councilman Larry Green died from a “combined toxicity of chloroethane and methamphetamine,” according to a medical examiner’s report released Friday.

Green’s body was found March 6 by officers conducting a welfare check at his home after he missed an earlier meeting.

The report listed Green's manner of death as an accident.

According to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, ethyl chloride -- the more common name of chloroethane -- is a solvent, refrigerant and local anesthetic that is sometimes inhaled as a vapor, causing a sense of drunkenness and relaxation. While there is no safe dose, inhalation can be fatal at higher concentrations, officials said.

What is ethyl chloride?

Green represented District K. A special election to fill his seat is scheduled for May 5.

The family of Green released a statement Friday that read:

"We have just been made aware of the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy results. Our family is still in shock and grief over Larry's death. While learning the information we have about the circumstances of his passing is painful, it does not change the fact that Larry was a wonderful, caring person and a dedicated public servant for the people of Houston. Our family is grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received, and we ask for privacy during this difficult time."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a written statement that he was not aware of Green having any substance abuse problems. He encouraged people to remember Green's life instead of focusing on his death.

Turner's entire statement follows:

“Larry Green served honorably as a Houston city councilman. He fought to improve the community and open the doors of opportunity for people who shared his vision for equality, economic opportunity and safe neighborhoods.

"The autopsy results do not diminish the great work he did for the people of District K. However, it does remind us that our actions have consequences.

"I hope everyone will continue to celebrate his life instead of focusing on his death. I was not aware of any substance abuse issues Councilman Green may have struggled with in his personal life. At city hall, he was a leader and focused on serving his district.

"His death reminds us of the importance of checking on our loved ones, friends and colleagues.

"Councilman Green was a dedicated public servant who promoted economic development, planted trees, supported art and increased the number of projects throughout his district.

"That is how I will choose to remember him. More than anything, I ask people to continue to pray for his family, who must deal with his death every single day.”

