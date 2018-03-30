AP Image

HOUSTON - A medical examiner ruled the manner of death of Councilman Larry Green an accident.

READ: Houston Councilman Larry Green died of toxic combination involving meth, officials say

They found a mix of chloroethane (ethyl chloride) and methamphetamine to be the cause.

What is ethyl chloride?

KPRC spoke with Baylor College of Medicine director of medical toxicology and assistant professor, Dr. Spencer Greene to explain this fatal combination.

Dr. Greene said chloroethane is commonly huffed by people to give a rush and relaxation. It can be found in aerosol cans like repellents or cleaners, but it’s dangerous because it can be immediately fatal.

How do you get access to the drug?

Dr. Greene said methamphetamine can be made from over-the-counter drugs and is therefore unpredictable and dangerous.

What are the side affects of the drug?

He said it’s not common for people abusing these drugs to mix the two, but Dr. Greene says if so, it can cause abnormal heart rhythm, fast or slow blood pressure and seizures. Using the drugs in combination increases your chance of death.

