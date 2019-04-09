Houston Astrodome opened on this date in 1965

General interior view of the Houston AstroDome during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Happy birthday to the Astrodome!

When the Astrodome opened on April 9, 1965, the Harris County Domed Stadium was the first of its kind, and was dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World."

The stadium hosted the Astros from 1965 to 1999 and the Oilers from 1968 to 1996. It was condemned in 2009.

Its famously colored seats may have faded, but the memories have not.

Houston celebrated the Astrodome's 50th birthday in 2015.

Thousands showed up to share memories and create new ones.

Harris County commissioners in February 2018 approved a $105 million plan that would repurpose and renovate the Astrodome.

The plan is to raise the Astrodome's floor to create an underground parking garage and nine acres of open space, which is expected to be used for conferences, festivals and commercial space.

A "Domecoming" party for the Astrodome was held in April 2018 to mark the 53rd anniversary of the opening of the Astrodome.

The party was most likely the last time people will see inside the Astrodome.

In May 2018, the Astrodome was honored with a Texas State Historical Marker.

The marker makes the Dome a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark, meaning it is both "historically and architecturally significant."

The Eighth Wonder of the World is already a State Antiquities Landmark and has the title of being on the National Register of Historic Places.

The original plan had construction starting in October 2018, but it was announced recently that work will not start until early 2019.

The Harris County engineering department said the construction is slated to begin after the Houston Rodeo. Construction is expected to take about 17 months.

The county currently is in the third and final round of asbestos abatement.

