Astrodome to receive Texas State Historical Marker

HOUSTON - The Astrodome will be honored Tuesday with a Texas State Historical Marker.

The marker makes the Dome a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark, meaning it is both "historically and architecturally significant."

The Eighth Wonder of the World is already a State Antiquities Landmark and has the title of being on the National Register of Historic Places.

Speakers at the Tuesday afternoon ceremony include Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and Dene Hofheinz, daughter of Roy Hofheinz, who is most associated with the creation of the Astrodome.

The Texas State Historical Marker was sponsored by the Houston Astros.

The Astrodome hosted the Astros from 1965 to 1999 and the Oilers from 1968 to 1996.

The Dome was condemned and closed to the public in 2009.

What's next for the Dome

Harris County commissioners in February approved a multimillion-dollar plan that would repurpose and renovate the Astrodome.

The $105 million plan would include raising the Astrodome's floor to create an underground parking garage and 9 acres of open space.

The space is expected to be used for conferences, festivals and, potentially, commercial space.

The money to pay for the renovations would come from the county's general fund of property taxes, hotel occupancy taxes and parking fees.

Construction is expected to start in October 2018 and would take 17 months to complete.

