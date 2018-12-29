Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy injured in crash in north Harris County

HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy was injured after a truck struck his patrol car Saturday afternoon in north Harris County, officials said.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Hollow Tree Lane.

Officials said the constable deputy was struck by a driver who showed several signs of intoxication. Officials said the constable deputy was pinned inside his patrol car from the impact of the crash. He was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The other driver's condition is unknown. No arrests have been made.

Hollow Tree Lane and Mossforest Drive are blocked off by emergency crews. Officials are investigating and ask all drivers to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.