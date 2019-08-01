Harris County could take swift legal action against ExxonMobil after latest plant fire

A fire is seen at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown on July 31, 2019.

BAYTOWN, Texas - The Harris County Attorney's Office could go to court as early as Thursday to request a temporary restraining order against ExxonMobil.

More than 30 people suffered minor injuries Wednesday in an explosion and subsequent fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant, officials said.

The fire continued to burn into the night.

On Thursday, the county could request the TRO if the fire is not put out. It would be a cease and desist order.

Rock Owens, with the Harris County Attorney’s Office, said the purpose of the lawsuit is to hold the company accountable for any violations of state law that have occurred.

"When they violate these permits and they violate the people’s space of around there and impact our lives, they need to be held accountable," Owens said. "We will be filing an enforcement action, which is a very traditional kind of lawsuit. I think the new Commissioner’s Court of Harris County has made it very clear that they want vigorous enforcement of the law, especially environmental laws, in Harris County."

It wouldn't be the first time the county asked for the court's help against the company.

What happened earlier this year?

On March 16, a hydrofining unit caught fire at the ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown, which is a different location than Wednesday's fire. It burned for more than three hours before emergency crews were able to put it out.

The Harris County's Pollution Control Services Department determined the fire started as a result of a tube leak.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against the company for the fire.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.