Frenchy's announces last day to buy food at original Third Ward spot, tear-down date

The Frenchy's logo, as seen on Facebook, on Dec. 31, 2018.

The tear-down date of the original Frenchy's restaurant in the Third Ward is set for Jan. 7.

Jan. 1, 2019 is the last day you'll be able to purchase food at the original location at 3919 Scott.

Frenchy's has been at the Third Ward location for 49 years. The company sold its property to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in summer 2016. The church plans on expanding its sanctuary and complex to include areas for education and recreational ministries.

Frenchy’s officials say Wheeler's pastor, Marcus D. Cosby, and Percy "King" Creuzot III, president of Frenchy's, worked “hand in hand” on the transition.

"Moving was an easy decision because I am honoring my father's commitment to the founding pastor, Reverend William Lawson, that at any point and time the church expanded we would not get in the way," Creuzot is quoted saying in a news release.

The Houston chicken institution is moving to a temporary home while construction continues at its new location. The interim location at 4646 Scott.

Frenchy’s officials said via a news release that a “new modern two-story flagship restaurant” will be built on the corner of Alabama and Scott. The restaurant is slated to open this summer for the restaurant’s 50th anniversary on July 3.

