Fast-thinking off-duty HPD officers save man's life at Walden Yacht Club

MONTGOMERY, Texas - A pair of fast-thinking off-duty Houston police officers are being credited with saving a man's life at a Montgomery yacht club in May.

What happened

On May 21, Houston Police Department Officers Jose Reyes and Ariel Nunez were enjoying a day off at the Walden Yacht Club when they saw Phillip Brewer fall to the ground in cardiac arrest.

His heart was not beating, and he was not breathing.

Reyes and Nunez immediately started administering CPR. The officers kept up chest compressions until firefighters from Montgomery County ESD #2 and paramedics from Montgomery County Hospital District arrived at the scene.

Brewer regained a pulse.

Recovery

When he woke up in the hospital, Brewer was overcome with emotion.

“I just knew I had a lot of hands to shake,” he said.

After a short hospital stay, Brewer got back to his normal activities and back to work.

Here is a list of people who are credited with helping to save his life:

HPD Officer Jose Reyes

HPD Officer Ariel Nunez

Lt. Gary Vaughan, Montgomery Fire Department

Firefighter Josh Barnett, Montgomery Fire Department

Firefighter Shawn Deromedi, Montgomery Fire Department

Firefighter Jacob French, Montgomery Fire Department

Battalion Chief Don Larson, Montgomery Fire Department

MCHD In-Charge Michael Wells Whitworth

MCHD Attendant Luther Olden

MCHD Attendant Roi Anne Lee

MCHD 911 Dispatcher Destiny Lafferty

MCHD District Chief Ryan Davenport

