Fast-thinking off-duty HPD officers save man's life at Walden Yacht Club

MONTGOMERY, Texas - A pair of fast-thinking off-duty Houston police officers are being credited with saving a man's life at a Montgomery yacht club in May.
What happened
On May 21, Houston Police Department Officers Jose Reyes and Ariel Nunez were enjoying a day off at the Walden Yacht Club when they saw Phillip Brewer fall to the ground in cardiac arrest.
His heart was not beating, and he was not breathing.
Reyes and Nunez immediately started administering CPR. The officers kept up chest compressions until firefighters from Montgomery County ESD #2 and paramedics from Montgomery County Hospital District arrived at the scene.
Brewer regained a pulse.
Recovery
When he woke up in the hospital, Brewer was overcome with emotion.
“I just knew I had a lot of hands to shake,” he said.
After a short hospital stay, Brewer got back to his normal activities and back to work.
Here is a list of people who are credited with helping to save his life:
- HPD Officer Jose Reyes
- HPD Officer Ariel Nunez
- Lt. Gary Vaughan, Montgomery Fire Department
- Firefighter Josh Barnett, Montgomery Fire Department
- Firefighter Shawn Deromedi, Montgomery Fire Department
- Firefighter Jacob French, Montgomery Fire Department
- Battalion Chief Don Larson, Montgomery Fire Department
- MCHD In-Charge Michael Wells Whitworth
- MCHD Attendant Luther Olden
- MCHD Attendant Roi Anne Lee
- MCHD 911 Dispatcher Destiny Lafferty
- MCHD District Chief Ryan Davenport
