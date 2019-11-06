Houston's mayor race: Turner has substantial lead in early voting

HOUSTON - Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday and early voting results showed the incumbent with a substantial lead in the Houston mayoral race.

With a crowded field of 12 candidates in the race, many pundits believe it will be hard for any candidate to get the 50% plus one vote needed to prevent a runoff in December.

Early voting results were released by Harris County election officials right after the polls closed, showing Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner with 48% of the vote followed by attorney Tony Buzbee with 28% of the vote. Former mayor candidate Bill King, who lost to Turner four years ago, had 12% of the vote and Houston City Councilman Dwight Boykins had 5%.

King sounded disappointed when he spoke to supporters gathered at the Cadillac Bar on Tuesday night. He thanked them for their efforts and asked them to remain engaged in the process.

"What I want to ask you to do is not be discouraged," King said. "I'm not discouraged tonight, because the truth of the matter is we have no alternative but to continue to put reasonable voices that want to talk about serious policy issues."

Here are the latest results for the race.

