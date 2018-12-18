Driver of stolen vehicle shot, taken to hospital in critical condition after crash

The scene where a driver was taken to an area hospital after being shot and crashing near the intersection of Ella Boulevard and Rushworth Drive on Dec. 17, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound Monday after a crash in north Harris County, according to authorities.

Around 5 p.m., Harris County officials said they were responding to reports of shots fired at the Cranbrook Downs apartments on Ella Boulevard.

Authorities said an unknown person fired multiple shots at a vehicle, causing the vehicle to crash. The driver was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities later said the vehicle was stolen and was used in an aggravated robbery.

It is not clear if the shooter or victim were involved in the robbery or what led up to the shooting.

