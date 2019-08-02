Driver missing after crash sends 30 feet of fence through windshield

HOUSTON - Authorities are searching for the driver of a pickup after a crash in Conroe.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday on FM 2090 near Philmore Lane.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call about a major accident in the area, and when they arrived, they found a Chevrolet pickup truck that had run off the road and hit a wooden fence.

Deputies said the top rail of the fence punched through the windshield near the driver before busting through the back window. The truck continued for at least another 30 feet, deputies said.

Small traces of blood were found in the pickup, but the driver was nowhere in sight, deputies said.

Authorities conducted a search of the area but did not find the driver.



