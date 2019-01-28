Driver investigated after crash that killed woman

HOUSTON - A driver was taken into custody and is being investigated Monday after he was involved in a deadly crash.

The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. near McCarty and Market streets.

Houston police said an SUV was traveling north on McCarty Street when the driver ran a red light and slammed into a car. The woman in the car was killed in the crash, police said.

The driver of the SUV is being investigated on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

The identity of the woman was not immediately released.

Police said the man driving the SUV could face intoxication manslaughter charges if he’s found to have been drunk at the time of the crash.

