Downtown Houston Shake Shack to open Tuesday

HOUSTON - Houston's latest Shake Shack location is due to open its doors Tuesday, the New York-based restaurant said in a news release to KPRC.

The restaurant is located at 702 Main St. and will be open for regular business hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, according to its website.

The first 100 people in line when its doors open at 11 a.m. will receive its famous Pie Oh My concrete for free!

To sweeten the deal, Shake Shack says it will donate 5% of sales from its Pie Oh My concrete to the Houston Humane Society.

The 3,242-square-foot location will feature an outdoor patio with seating for guests. It will offer its classic menu along with two unique frozen custard concretes in collaboration with local purveyor Fluff Bake Bar and the Texas-exclusive Link Burger, which features a Kreuz Market jalapeno cheese sausage link, according to the news release.

It will also serve beers from local breweries, including Karbach Brewing Company, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Back Pew Brewing, Eureka Heights Brewing Company, 8th Wonder Brewery and 11 Below Brewing Company, plus Shake Shack’s exclusive Brooklyn Brewery ShackMeister® Ale, according to the release.

