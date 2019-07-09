Diversity in every bite! Exclusive food tour held in Houston

Best Bites Houston

HOUSTON - Calling all foodies! The Houston Bites & Sites Food Tour will host a three-hour food tour in downtown.

The private tour features several diverse food tastings along with alcoholic beverages to enjoy. While eating the food, guests will learn about the chefs who cooked the food at the local restaurants and the owners of the restaurants.

In between tastings, tour officials will share historical sites, architectural landmarks and the cultural significance of the area. Guests will leave the tour with a few Houston secrets that locals don't know about.

The tour's goal is to offer a variety of food that represents Houston's cultural diversity and why the city is a must-visit for foodies.

Here are the following cuisines you can expect to taste on the tour:

Elevated soul food

Cuisine: Texas

36-year-old shawarma recipe

Authentic crepes

International desserts

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

