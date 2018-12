A driver crashed this SUV into a pole on Dec. 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - A fatal crash is slowing traffic Friday on a major Houston highway.

The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. on the inbound side of U.S. Highway 59 Southwest Freeway at Kirby Drive.

Houston police said one person was killed in the crash.

Video from Sky 2 showed an SUV that had slammed into a pole.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

