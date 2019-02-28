1 dead in crash on Grand Parkway north in west Harris County

HOUSTON - One person is dead in a crash Wednesday night on the Grand Parkway in west Harris County, deputies said.

The crash happened on Highway 99 north between Beckendorf and Freeman.

Authorities told KPRC2 a female driver going northbound on the Grand Parkway when she lost control of the vehicle, flipped over and landed on top of a pickup truck also headed north.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The woman was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Debris is scattered on the highway about a half-mile.

All northbound lanes are closed and only one southbound lane is open during the investigation.

This is the second deadly crash in the past two and a half months.

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on the Grand Parkway in December 2018. In that accident, authorities said a vehicle crossed the median, flew into the air and smashed into two vehicles, killing two people.

The man who prosecutors said was the at-fault driver was later indicted.

Grand Parkway deadly accidents investigated

KPRC Channel 2 Investigates looked into deadly accidents on the Grand Parkway.

TXDOT records reveal 16 fatal accidents on The Grand Parkway between 2010-17

[Click here to view a list of additional accidents not listed in map above.]

Here's a look at the deaths by year on the Grand Parkway:

2010: 2

2011: 1

2012: 3

2013: 2

2014: 3

2015: 5

2016: 3

2017: 5

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.