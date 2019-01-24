'He shouldn't have been driving': Man in deadly Grand Parkway crash indicted

Previous arrest photo of Charles Glaze, and an aerial photo of the Dec. 12, 2018, Grand Parkway crash scene.

HOUSTON - The man who investigators said was at fault in a crash that killed two people on the Grand Parkway in December has been indicted, and prosecutors said he should have never been driving due to his history of seizures.

Charles Glaze, 54, is facing two counts of manslaughter after a grand jury returned the indictment. The charges carry a total punishment of up to 40 years in prison if he's convicted.

Glaze, who investigators said had just left the probation office, was heading westbound on Highway 99 near FM Road 2920 on Dec. 12, 2018, when his red Ford F-150 hit the median and went airborne to the other side of the Grand Parkway, hitting several vehicles and killing two people.

He was wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet when he crashed, and prosecutors said he was driving at 95 mph at the time of the crash.

Glaze told investigators he didn't remember what happened and that he has a history of seizures.

He told investigators that a seizure caused him to lose control of his truck.

In 2016, Glaze caused another multi-car crash attributed to a seizure.

Assistant Harris County Attorney Sean Teare said legally, Glaze shouldn't have been driving.

"Every time you renew your license, there's a box you have to check that says, 'I don't suffer from seizures' or 'I have it under control,'" Teare said. "There's a ton of evidence that shows that he didn't. He didn't have it under control."

Prosecutors are also exploring a much darker theory for the cause of the wreck.

At the time of the crash, Glaze had just left his probation officer. He's facing a potential life sentence for kidnapping. Prosecutors suggest the crash might have actually been a suicide attempt.

Glaze was arrested Thursday afternoon. He's being transported to Montgomery County, where he's scheduled to be tried on unrelated kidnapping charges.

Michael Brown and Linda Fuggiti were killed in the crash.

Investigators said Fuggiti, 66, was driving a Lexus on the eastbound side of the Grand Parkway when the Ford F-150 went over it, shearing off the top, and crashed into a Chevrolet HHR operated by 73-year-old Brown.

Brown's wife, Charlotte, suffered a broken collarbone.

Four other people were taken to Memorial Hermann Woodlands Hospital.

Glaze's passport was relinquished to authorities.

Court records state Glaze was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in an unrelated 2017 case in Montgomery County. Montgomery County sheriff's deputies said Glaze's charges are still pending and that Glaze had a $250,000 bond on each charge.

Glaze is not allowed to go to cemeteries, investigators said.

In May, a deadly crash was reported in the same area when a vehicle fell onto the Grand Parkway from the FM 2920 overpass.

Channel 2 Investigates looked into the number of accidents on the Grand Parkway. TXDOT records reveal 16 fatal accidents between 2010 and 2017.

Here's a look at the deaths by year on the Grand Parkway:

2010: 2

2011: 1

2012: 3

2013: 2

2014: 3

2015: 5

2016: 3

2017: 5

