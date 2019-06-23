Dallas-based Bishop Cidercade coming to Houston

Bishop Cidercade | Facebook

HOUSTON - The widely-loved Bishop Cidercade will make its way to Houston, the bar announced on Facebook.

The location will offer 18,000 square-feet of both arcade and bar excitement, and more than 30 ciders and wines on draft. It will be located down the street from BBVA Compass Stadium and Minute Maid Park in the EaDo District, its post said, though didn't give an exact address.

Cidercade Houston will open in late 2019, it said.

