Clear Creek High School teacher accused of possessing child pornography

HOUSTON - A Clear Creek High School teacher is accused of possessing child pornography, according to the school district.

Kenneth Fontenot was arrested at his home and charged two counts of possession or promotion of child pornography.

According to a letter sent to parents, when Fontenot did not show up for work, they sent someone to his home to check on him and found police investigating the home. The high school principal, Jamey Majewski, said the Clear Creek Independent School District was notified by the Department of Homeland Security about Fontenot's arrest.

Majewski released the following statement to parents:

"Dear Parents,

"The Clear Creek Independent School District has been notified by the Department of Homeland Security that a Clear Creek High School teacher has been arrested and charged with two counts of possession or promotion of child pornography.

"Kenneth Fontenot was apprehended this morning at his home. I do not have any additional information at this time, as this is an external investigation. I can tell you that we have taken immediate steps to place Mr. Fontenot on leave. We are also cooperating fully with investigators.

"I recognize this communication is unsettling to our entire Clear Creek High School community. Our student support counselors are available for any student who may need additional support."

