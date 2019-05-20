City of Houston wants YOUR input on how to reduce water usage

HOUSTON - Houston Public Works wants the public's input on how to reduce water consumption in the city.

The city is putting together the 2019 Water Conservation Plan in order to ensure there is enough water for Houston's growing population.

City officials said they are expecting a 50% population increase in the next 40 to 50 years. Also, surrounding counties that use the city's water source are expected to double their populations.

Public input can be made online by clicking here or by sending an email to waterconservation@houstontx.gov.

The online survey closes at 5 p.m. May 31 and shouldn't take more than two minutes to complete.

