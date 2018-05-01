Cinco de Mayo freebies, specials, events across the Houston area

HOUSTON - Cinco de Mayo is this Saturday and the Houston area is stepping out to celebrate with a number of freebies, specials and fun events.

But what is Cinco de Mayo? As Smithsonian Magazine reports, the day commemorates the Mexican victory at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War, which came after Mexico’s independence from Spain, the Mexican-American War and the Mexican Civil War.

If you want to celebrate this weekend, here are some local eateries and businesses pulling out all the stops.

La Brisa Mexican Bar and Grill will have happy hour and drink specials from May 4-6 until 7 p.m.

$3 12-ounce and $5 20-ounce house margaritas

$15 domestic buckets

$24.99 combo fajitas for 2

Ooh La La Dessert Boutique has Cinco de Mayo cookies, available from May 1 - May 5.



Molina’s Cantina

Head to Molina’s on Bellaire or Westheimer to toast Mexico’s independence with food and drink specials all day, live music, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., and prize giveaways to mark the occasion.

$6 Molina’s Margaritas

$7 La Luna Azul

$3.75 bottles domestic beer

$4.25 bottles imported beer

FREE chips and queso dip in the bar

Tree Valley Nursery

Free aguas frescas and tamales, starting at 9:00 a.m. while supplies last. Also, get a 5 percent discount on your purchase.

Lighthouse Buffet on the Kemah Boardwalk will have a Cinco de Mayo - All You Can Eat Buffet! Adults $20.99 Kids $7.99.

Mancuso Harley-Davidson Crossroads has free fajitas and free margaritas while supplies last from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. on May 5.



Southern Komfort Kitchen Restaurant and Catering will have 10-ounce house margaritas for $1.99 and house margarita goblets for $4.99.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Miller Outdoor Theatre with the Mariachi Los Camperos, a two-time Grammy winner. On Saturday, May 5, at 8:00 p.m. in the Miller Theater, in the Hermann Park. Entrance is free.

Cinco de Mayo at Bellaire Dermatology Associates in Pearland

Free skin analysis, demonstrations, and special product and procedure pricing.

Spanish Village will have, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Coronitas (mini Coronas) for $2.50, flavored margaritas for $6 and Molletes for $10.

Bar Louie at Willowbrook Mall will have $3.50 14-ounce Dos Equis drafts, $4.50 20-ounce Dos Equis drafts, $5.50 margaritas, and $5.50 Sauza Blue tequila shots.

Cinco de Mayo family night at Chick-fil-A will include fiesta fun with mini maracas and sombreros, face painting, and a raffle to win a pinata filled with Chick-fil-A goodies.

Schlitterbahn Galveston will have free Koozies with an imported beer purchase.

Sand Dollar thrift store in the Heights will have 50 percent off all clothing on Cinco de Mayo.

Hornitos Tequila and Encanto Pops are teaming up to bring you two days of free samples at four area Total Wine & More locations. See the locations here.

Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant will have $5 tequila shots and $20 bucket of beers from 4 p.m. to May 6 at 1 a.m.

Little Woodrow’s on Shepherd will have all-day specials, including $5 frozen margaritas and $5 Espolòn tequila, $15 Dos Equis buckets and $2 tacos, Mexican candy shots and party gifts.

Las Ramadas Mexican Grill & Bar will have specials on jumbo lime margaritas for $5, jumbo flavor margaritas for $6, and Jose Cuervo tequila shots for $3.

Henderson Heights will have $5 margaritas all night long, free chips and queso 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dino’s Den will have $5 margaritas and palomas, as well as $5 Titos, Jaeger, Espolon Blanco and Dolce Vida and $17 Mexican beer buckets.

Chuters will have $2 frozen margaritas all night long.

City Acre Brewing Company will have Micheladas for $3, and carnitas tacos are $2 each. Also a Cinco de Mayo special: a taco and a Michelada for $5. This special runs all day long.



Texas City Cinco de Mayo Parade will be held with festivities to include mariachis, vendors and ballet folklorico dancers.

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at The Living Room at Houston Public Library with food, festivities, and fun.

Chuy’s in Humble will have these specials over the weekend:

May 4 - Happy Hour from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

$1 off Coronas and $1 Floaters, 4 p.m. - close

May 5 - $1 off Coronas and $1 Floaters All Day

May 6 - $5 Tito’s Bloody Marys

Jake's Sports Bar will have $5 Jake's margaritas, $3 Jose Cuervo gold tequila shots, $22 imported buckets of Modelo, Dos Equis, Corona Extra and Corona Light.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.