Child injured in hit-and-run accident in north Harris County

HOUSTON - Another child has been injured after he was hit by a car in north Harris County.

According to authorities, this accident happened 8:30 p.m. Friday at the North Oaks Apartments on Aldine Bender Road and Imperial Valley Drive.

The 9-year-old boy was either running to or from a playground in the complex when he was hit by a passing vehicle, police said.

Police said the child’s mother took him to a hospital before emergency medical services arrived. He suffered a broken foot but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the driver fled the scene. The child was able to give a description of the man who was driving but did not give a vehicle description.

Authorities said there were no witnesses to the crash, so they are working to piece the incident together with the information they have.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

He is the third child to be hit by a vehicle this week.

An 8-year-old girl walking in a crosswalk was sent about 20 feet in the air when a woman went around a stopped car and blew through a stop sign, hitting the child, authorities said. She is still in critical condition.

Authorities said a teen is also in critical condition after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle. The teen went through an intersection without stopping at a stop sign when the accident happened, authorities said. That driver stayed on the scene.

Both of those incidents happened in Fort Bend County.

