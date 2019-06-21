Teenager in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A teenage boy was severely injured after he was hit by a pickup truck Friday in Fort Bend County, deputies said.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near West Airport Boulevard and Novar Gardens Avenue.

Fort Bend County deputies said the teen, possibly 14 to 18 years old, was airlifted to the Texas Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the pickup truck stopped and waited for emergency officials to arrive at the scene.

Witnesses said the teen came out of the neighborhood on a bicycle without stopping at a stop sign, deputies said. Witnesses said the teen pulled right in front of a truck that was pulling a tractor, deputies said.

They said the driver of the truck could not stop in time to avoid hitting the teen, deputies said.

