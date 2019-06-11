Chase ends with car pinned under 18-wheeler after driver blows through red light, police say

A driver is in critical condition after she crashed during a police chase in southwest Houston.

Police said they spotted the woman going between 85 and 90 mph on 288 southbound just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities tried to catch up to the woman and pull her over, but the driver refused to stop, leading them on a chase.

The chase ended when the driver blew through a red light near Almeda Road and West Orem Drive and crashed into an 18-wheeler, police said.

According to authorities, the car ended up stuck under the 18-wheeler. The driver was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said they do not know why she was running from police.

