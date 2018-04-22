Bush family shares photos of Barbara Bush's burial

HOUSTON - The Bush family has shared touching photos of former first lady Barbara Bush's burial before she was laid to rest Saturday evening.

The photos were released by family spokesman Jim McGrath and were taken by photographer Paul Morse.

The burial of Barbara Bush was a private ceremony, but the Bush family wanted to share her final resting place.

The photographer, Paul Morse, also shared photos from the funeral itself, including a group shot of George W. and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, First Lady Melania Trump and George H.W. Bush.

