Barbecue, Tex-Mex-infused restaurant to open in Montrose

HOUSTON - The owners of barbecue joint The Pit Room, a Houston favorite, will open a new barbecue and Tex-Mex-inspired restaurant Monday.

Candente, which translates to incandescent, will offer handcrafted Tex-Mex dishes like chicken and beef fajitas and will also incorporate a Texas barbecue touch to some, like having the option to add brisket to its chile con queso.

The restaurant will be located in the Montrose area, just steps away from The Pit Room.

About the business

Location: 4306 Yoakum Blvd.

Hours: Open daily starting at 11 a.m.

Closes at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

