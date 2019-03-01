Suspect in crash with driver that killed ride-sharing passenger was over-served, police say

CLEAR LAKE, Texas - A ride-sharing passenger is dead Friday after the vehicle in which they were riding was hit by a driver who police said had had numerous shots of tequila at a Bombshells in southeast Houston.

According to police, the accident happened around 1 a.m. near Pineloch Drive and Galveston Road and involved two pickup trucks and a gray Dodge sedan with an Uber sticker on it. The driver works for both Uber and Lyft, but authorities could not say for which company he was driving at the time of the crash.

The driver of a gray Dodge truck was traveling north on Galveston Road when he slammed into the sedan, officers say.

After the initial crash, a second pickup crashed into the vehicles, police said.

Authorities said the passenger of the ride-sharing sedan, who was in the back seat, was killed in the crash and the driver was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Investigators later confirmed that driver was taking a ride-share passenger.

Both pickup truck drivers were evaluated for intoxication, officers said. Investigators said one driver said he had had several shots of tequila at a nearby bar, Bombshells, at 12810 Gulf Freeway near Fuqua Street. The bar has a history of alcohol-related issues, including serving underage and drunken patrons, according to the district attorney's office. (Scroll down to read more about the bar's history.)

Officials said whoever served him could face charges, too.

The district attorney said the driver of the Dodge pickup truck will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. The driver of the second pickup truck will be charged with driving under the influence.

Neither of the truck pickup drivers were severely injured and both are expected to be OK.

While authorities were investigating, a fourth vehicle drove through a police barricade and crashed into a patrol unit. No officers were injured and that driver was also evaluated for intoxication.

When KPRC2 asked Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg about Friday's case, she said her office wants to get to the source of the crime, and not treat the symptom.

"You can arrest drunks all day long for driving, but it's important to know if there are establishments that are illegally serving them who caused that to happen, " Ogg said. "Those institutions (need to) be held accountable."

"All restaurants and bars are well aware that their servers should not serve drunks, that they should ask for legal identification," she said.

Bombshells is a 'crime factory,' DA said last year

According to court records, the Bombshells bar has been linked to several driving-while-intoxicated cases, two of which involved serious bodily injury. One of the cases resulted in a Houston police officer being seriously injured, according to records.

County officials said Bombshells, an independently owned establishment, has a history of alcohol-related issues, including serving underage and drunk patrons.

Since Bombshells opened in 2014, county officials said there have been at least 90 arrests at the bar.

After a temporary injunction, Harris County prosecutors and Bombshells reached an agreement in June 2018 allowing the bar to serve alcohol, as long as it adopts public-safety measures.

The bar is required to use a computerized verification system designed to limit alcohol consumption by recording the number of drinks they purchase.

“Through this agreement, the establishment has the opportunity to prove that they can be good citizens of Harris County,” said Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said at the time. “The additional safeguards and changes that are being implemented are a step in the right direction toward ensuring everyone’s safety, but we will closely monitor compliance.”

The bar is also required to have two police officers on the premises from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. each evening.

“The police presence is an important component of ensuring that Bombshells follows the rule as we await trial,” Teare said. “If the terms of this agreement are violated, we will not hesitate to let the judge know, and we will seek all remedies available at that point.”

A trial is scheduled for this summer at which the DA's office will present evidence regarding whether the establishment should be able to continue to operate.

