Attorney details settlement aimed at ending White Oak Music Hall lawsuit

HOUSTON - An attorney on Tuesday announced details of a court-approved settlement aimed at ending the long legal battle over White Oak Music Hall.

Some residents who live near the Near Northside venue have filed a lawsuit, claiming noise violations during concerts. The plaintiffs have said that the music and bass coming from the building is so loud that it shakes nearby houses.

Cris Feldman, who represents the residents, said held an 11 a.m. news conference to release details of the settlement.

“The settlement between the neighbors and White Oak is a ground-breaking and novel solution, that will also hopefully assist city elected officials with finding solutions, rather than creating and ignoring problems,” Feldman said in a written statement.

Feldman said the settlement includes real-time sound monitoring, restrictions on when concerts can be held and financial penalties if the venue violates the agreement.

Johnny So, managing partner of White Oak Music Hall, issued the following statement about the settlement:

“We are pleased to have resolved this matter with the plaintiffs. We think it is the quintessential definition of a compromise, with both groups agreeing on a middle-ground that addresses the plaintiffs’ concerns regarding outdoor event frequency, outdoor event volume, and even such things as school testing schedules. And simultaneously it balances our need to continue to offer a first-rate concert experience to our guests. We appreciate the plaintiffs’ willingness to work with us, and look forward to our slate of Lawn concerts this year.”

