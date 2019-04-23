Armstrong's sister claims oldest brother's behavior was erratic before parents killed

HOUSTON - It wasn’t what Kayra Armstrong had to say about her older brother, A.J. Armstrong, that mattered most in her testimony at his trial Tuesday. Instead, it was what she said about her oldest brother, Joshua Armstrong, that was key.

That is what defense attorneys for 19-year-old A.J. Armstrong want the jury to hear as he stands trial in the July 2016 slaying of his parents, Antonio and Dawn Armstrong.

Kayra Armstrong testified that Josh Armstrong moved into the family home in May 2016 and moved out several weeks before the homicides. She said her brothers shared the third floor of the home while Josh Armstrong lived there and something about him didn’t seem right.

“When Josh came back from college, did you notice anything strange about him?” a defense attorney asked.

“He had (become) extremely, like, he was there, but he wasn’t there,” Kayra Armstrong replied. “He was kind of distant, and I observed he acted like he was the black sheep of the family.”

Josh Armstrong is the biological son of Dawn Armstrong, which became a point of contention, Kayra Armstrong testified. She said arguments would break out between Josh Armstrong, his mother and his stepfather.

“He had started using drugs a lot more,” Kayra Armstrong testified. “ ... He started talking to himself a lot. He stayed in the restroom for hours.”

The defense then questioned Kayra Armstrong about the home’s alarm system, which investigators said showed no sign of entry the morning of the shooting. In fact, Kayra Armstrong said she set the alarm before going to bed the night of the homicides. She said it frequently malfunctioned.

“Sometimes the alarm was set when a door was still open, or sometimes it would go off unexpectedly,” Kayra Armstrong testified. “It was really finicky.”

She said she told the Houston police detective who questioned her about the alarm the same thing.

