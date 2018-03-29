An unwelcome guest visits Spring family's home, caught on camera

SPRING, Texas - A Spring couple said this week they celebrated two years living in their home, and they said an unexpected visitor came to celebrate, too.

Their home surveillance camera caught a wild animal greeting them at their door.

"My husband just happened to pick it up in the middle of the night and saw something was out here," Allison Keller said.

It wasn't exactly an intruder, but it also wasn't a welcomed guest.

"We went to the video and we both freaked out it was terrifying," Keller said.

Her surveillance camera, which acts also as a doorbell, caught a big snake slithering on her door. The camera alerts the owners when there is motion outside the door.

"It slithered around the handle, and its body was stretched out on the door," Keller said.

So, she decided not to greet it.

"We did not open the door because we both hate snakes," she said.

Instead, she knocked on her own door.

"We started flickering the light to see if it would go away. We were knocking on the door trying to make it go away all at the same time my daughter is asleep inside," Keller said.

She said the subdivision they live in is relatively new and was built in a surrounding forest-like area, so they see critters quite often, but never a snake at their door.

She was told it was likely a Texas rat snake, which isn't venomous, but she now doesn't leave the house without looking around.

"Thank goodness it was only there five to 10 minutes. It went away on its own, and in the morning we went through the garage [instead]," Keller said.

