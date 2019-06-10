A closer look at breastfeeding laws in Texas

HOUSTON - Human breast milk is full of complex sugars that help build babies’ immune systems.

Researchers believe those compounds may help adults with Crohn’s disease, arthritis or even autism, and may be the key to prevention someday.

Here's a look at how Texas laws affect breastfeeding:

Breastfeeding rights and policies

In the Texas Health and Safety Code Sec. 165.001, the state says breastfeeding is "an important and basic act of nurture that must be encouraged in the interests of maternal and child health and family values."

The state says breastfeeding is the best method of infant nutrition and therefore says a mother is entitled to breastfeed her baby in any location in which the mother is authorized to be.

Work

Businesses must provide breaks for mothers who are breastfeeding to "provide time for expression of milk."

Employers must also provide accessible private locations in order to do so. They must also provide access to a clean, safe water source and sink for washing hands and equipment.

Milk banks

In Texas, the Department of Health is required to establish guidelines for the "procurement, processing, distribution, or use of human milk by donor milk banks."

