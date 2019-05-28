'A bad week for us on the injury front': Houston Astros dealing with more injuries

HOUSTON - In the regular media time with A.J. Hinch on Tuesday, the Astros manager said it was “a bad week for us on the injury front.”

The good news is the Astros have continued to win without several key guys. It was already known that George Springer and Jose Altuve were on the injured list and Hinch informed reporters another star will be out of action Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Hinch said Carlos Correa is unavailable Tuesday night after experiencing soreness around his rib cage. Correa missed a couple of games last season with an injury to his side and back. Correa is being evaluated by team doctors to determine what happens next.

“He was doing some things at home and reported to me of soreness around his rib area and alerted us. He was in the lineup but I took him out,“ Hinch said. “He’s not here right now and is seeing our doctor."

Hinch also said doctors are also looking at Jose Altuve.

The former MVP had to shut down his minor league rehab and return to Houston after feeling soreness in his right leg, which is the same leg he had surgery on in the offseason.

