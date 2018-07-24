4 types of Goldfish recalled due to possible presence of salmonella, Pepperidge Farm says

A voluntary recall was issued for four types of Goldfish crackers, according to the Pepperidge Farm website.

Pepperidge Farm said it was notified that the whey powder in a seasoning was the subject of a recall by one of its ingredient suppliers due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Pepperidge Farm said it is voluntarily recalling four varieties of crackers that were distributed in the United States, even though no illnesses have been reported.

The following four varieties with the indicated codes are subject to this recall:

1. Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

2. Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

3. Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

4. Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Consumers who purchased the products are advised to not eat them. Recalled products should be discarded or can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to Pepperidge Farm.

