3 Kinkaid School faculty members engaged in sexual misconduct, investigation reveals

HOUSTON - In May 2018, the Kinkaid School launched an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by faculty members that took place decades ago.

On Thursday, the school said it found that three former faculty members committed acts of sexual misconduct toward students in the late 1960s and early 1990s.

Here are the results of the findings:

First faculty member

"In the late 1960s and early 1970s, one faculty member engaged in sexual misconduct, including inappropriate touching of a sexual nature and other boundary-crossing behavior, with eight students, all between the ages of 10 and 13."

Second faculty member

"Between the late 1980s and early 1990s, one faculty member engaged in boundary crossing behaviors, sexual misconduct, including inappropriate touching of a sexual nature, an attempted sexual assault, as well as soliciting students to engage in sexual acts, with six students between the ages of 14 and 17."

Third faculty member

"A third faculty member engaged in an inappropriate relationship, which included physical contact and sexual interaction, with a 16- year-old student in the 1990s."

Letter in May 2018

A letter sent to parents in May 2018 said four full-time faculty members were a focus of the investigation, the investigation only revealed three faculty members committed acts of sexual misconduct.

READ: Kinkaid faculty members under investigation for sexual misconduct, school says

The investigation also revealed that the school's senior leadership at the time did not immediately terminate two of the three individuals after being made aware of the incidents.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.