Beyoncé shows blamed for increasing inflation in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MAY 10: Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Beyoncé has won a record number of Grammys, has become one of the best-selling musical artists in the world and is on a sold-out, record-breaking world tour.

But Queen Bey, as she’s known to her legions of fans, is now credited with the most unlikely of achievements, according to one economic expert who says she is partially to blame for Sweden’s stubbornly high inflation.

The superstar’s ongoing Renaissance world tour kicked off at the National Arena in Stockholm on May 10 and 11, with fans flying in from the United States and elsewhere in the world to see it, partly because of lower prices and partly out of sheer excitement.

