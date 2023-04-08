‘Two School Shooting Survivor Club’: A harrowing new reality for Gen Z

After the deadly shooting at Michigan State University, a small group of students bonded through a shared experience that no kid should ever have to experience — twice.

Michigan State freshmen Ava Ferguson, 18, Bailey Brunning, 18, and Emma Riddle, 18, were seniors at Oxford High School in 2021, when a 15-year-old student opened fire on his classmates, killing four people and injuring seven.

They went to college, and it happened again. A 43-year-old man shot and killed three students at MSU on Feb. 13. Now, Ferguson, Brunning and Riddle say they’re part of a horrifying and growing club: The “Two School Shooting Survivor Club.”

Read the full story on today.com.