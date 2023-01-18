Party City files for bankruptcy after struggling with pandemic rebound, report says

Party City filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, making it the latest casualty in the U.S. retail industry as persistently high inflation takes a toll on consumer spending.
Troubled retailers often seek bankruptcy protection following the holiday season to take advantage of the cash cushion provided by recent sales.
Bed Bath & Beyond raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern earlier this month.
Read the full report from NBC News.
