Losing GOP candidate arrested in string of shootings at New Mexico Democrats’ homes

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – A failed New Mexico state House candidate described by police as an “election denier” was arrested Monday in a string of shootings at the homes of state and local Democratic leaders.

Republican Solomon Peña is accused of conspiring with and paying four men to carry out four non-injury shootings at the Albuquerque-area homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state legislators, Albuquerque police said.

Peña might have been motivated by anger over his November loss, police said. Police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said at a news conference early Monday evening that Peña alleged his defeat was the result of election fraud.

