Robert De Niro’s townhouse was broken into while he was there, police say

A woman allegedly broke into Robert De Niro’s New York City townhouse Monday and tried to take all the presents around his Christmas tree while he was home, police said.

At around 2:45 a.m., officers saw the woman, who is known to police and has prior arrests, inside the basement of the Oscar-winning actor’s East 65th Street’s residence on the Upper East Side. The basement door showed signs of forced entry, New York City police said.

Two senior police officials with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC New York that officers then saw the woman, identified as Shanice Aviles, 30, trying to take the presents around the Christmas tree.

