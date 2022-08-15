TV anchor couple spoof their baby’s behavior in viral ‘news’ video

In a video that went viral on Twitter and TikTok, a morning television news anchor couple hilariously reported on their baby’s behavior in a spoof of a serious TV news segment.
The video begins with an innocent background tune of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.” It then abruptly changes to a piece of upbeat news music as Jeannette Reyes, a morning anchor at Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., picks up her newborn daughter, Bella, from her crib.
“Good morning, Bella. It is 9:52. Hopefully you slept well; certainly no one else did, but we’re not going to point any fingers,” Reyes, who is TV ready in her hair and makeup, says in her serious anchor voice.