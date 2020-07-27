Lawmakers and public to pay respects as John Lewis lies in state at nation’s capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congress and the public will pay their respects to Rep. John Lewis of Georgia Monday as his body lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. This comes after a weekend of remembrance in Alabama.

The civIl rights icon’s body will lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda where an invitation-only ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continued.

The bridge became a landmark in the fight for racial justice when Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten there 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event that helped galvanize support for the passage of the Voting Rights Act. Lewis returned to Selma each March in commemoration.

Lewis died July 17 at 80, months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death.