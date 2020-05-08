KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Mikeya Jackson, a student athelete and future engineer

Published: May 8, 2020, 9:19 am

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

On Friday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Mikeya Jackson from Angleton High School. KPRC 2′s Christine Noël surprised the senior through a Zoom call.

