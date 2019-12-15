72ºF

Mom and two-week-old baby missing, last seen Thursday morning, officials say

Tags: missing, Texas
Heidi Broussard and Margot Carey (Austin Police Department)

The Austin Police Department asks for the public’s help locating a missing mother and her two-week-old baby.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her infant daughter Margot Carey were last seen on Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m. dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School in Austin, police said. Police believe Broussard return her home with her daughter afterward, but have not been seen or heard from since Thursday morning.

Broussard is 5′3′' and has long, dark hair with highlights.

Police said anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

