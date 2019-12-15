Mom and two-week-old baby missing, last seen Thursday morning, officials say

The Austin Police Department asks for the public’s help locating a missing mother and her two-week-old baby.

Heidi Broussard, 33, and her infant daughter Margot Carey were last seen on Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m. dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School in Austin, police said. Police believe Broussard return her home with her daughter afterward, but have not been seen or heard from since Thursday morning.

Broussard is 5′3′' and has long, dark hair with highlights.

Police said anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911.

Attached is an updated photo of Heidi Broussard from Dec. 12, 2019 at 7:50 a.m. at Cowan Elementary. The clothing pictured is what she is believed to have been wearing when she was last seen. Anyone with information about her and Margot is asked to call 911 immediately. https://t.co/bvpNxAqX7i pic.twitter.com/KS0aMJSbAg — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019