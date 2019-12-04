Husband remembers 71-year-old plane crash victim from Spring

HOUSTON – Days after a small plane crash killed three people near San Antonio, KPRC 2 learned more about the third victim — 71-year-old Maureen Garrow of Spring, Texas. Garrow was an avid private pilot and flight instructor whose passion was to teach, according to her loved ones.

On Sunday, Garrow was with 38-year-old Austin businessman Robert Tyson Womble, believed to be in the pilot’s seat, and his company intern, 22-year-old Eric Naranjo, when the plane went down in San Antonio.

On the day of the wreck, Maureen’s husband Ronald told KPRC 2 his wife left for Hooks Memorial Airport to lead a training. Officials said the plane was on its way to Boerne from Hooks but made a brief stop in Sugar Land Regional Airport before attempting an unsuccessful emergency stop at the San Antonio International Airport.

Ronald, 75, said his wife of 48 years, Maureen, had the true heart of a teacher and loved to fly.

She was a two-time accredited National Aviation Flight Instructors Master Flight Instructor who Ronald said was on a mission to groom students to become top professional pilots. She was a treasured member of the “tight-knit” local flight community he said. The Spring resident earned her colleagues’ respect as a tenacious private pilot and independent flight instructor.

Ronald said he was also a cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.