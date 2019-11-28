Two teens shot in in Baytown, police say
Two teenagers were shot Thursday morning in Baytown, police said.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Gulf Avenue in Baytown around 3 a.m. on Thursday, police said.
Paramedics flew at least one of the victims to a hospital, police said.
The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Few other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
