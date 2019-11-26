Looking for a new grocery store to shop at. You're in luck. A new Whole Foods Market outpost has opened its doors at 515 Elgin St. in Midtown.

This Austin-based grocery franchise has locations throughout the country, and the Midtown store is part of a new mixed-use development. The chain is focused on natural and organic food, with a deli, a bakery and departments for meat and bulk pantry items. There are also several eateries and bars within the store as well.

The new locale has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Ali J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 19, wrote, "Stopped by just to check out the new location... I'll definitely stop by next time I'm in the area. Store was nice from what I saw — I was in and out quick though."

And James G. wrote, "Love this new Whole Foods! The robot coffee maker was extra fun and everyone was really helpful — I will definitely be back"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Whole Foods Market is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

