Liberty County DA arrested in Houston for assault against family member, records show
HOUSTON – The Liberty County District Attorney was arrested Saturday for assault against a family member, according to court records.
Logan Pickett, 38, was arrested at the Westin Hotel in downtown Houston and charged with assault of a family member. It is unknown which family member was involved in the incident.
He was booked into the Harris County Jail.
Pickett was sworn in as the Liberty County District Attorney on Jan. 1, 2013. His term ends on Dec. 31, 2020.
