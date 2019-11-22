SUGAR LAND, Texas – Two gunmen are still at large after two people were shot in Sugar Land, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on Briarbend Drive near Hearthside Drive in the Greatwood Village area.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone bad and ended with and 18 and 19-year-old shot.

One of the men was transported via Life Flight and the other by ambulance, authorities said. They are both expected to survive.

Police said neither wants to cooperate with them, likely because a large amount of marijuana was found inside their vehicle.

The neighborhood is on edge, while detectives try to figure who pulled the trigger and why. Residents said the incident is uncommon for the area.

“It’s an amazing neighborhood,” said resident Ryan Kempisty. “I’ve lived here my whole life 25 years and something like this has never happened anywhere around here … so it’s a very big surprise that something like this has happened.”

Another neighbor said even though he still feels safe in the area, the shooting put things into perspective.

“I do not feel any less safe than I did. Something can happen anywhere,” said Gary Riis. “This could (have) become very real for us even though we are supposedly in the safety of our own home. You don’t know where a bullet is going to go.”

Investigators said they are searching for two gunmen and are working to learn more details surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2020.