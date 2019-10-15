Inflatable theme park featuring ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ coming to Texas

HOUSTON – The Big Bounce America tour is bringing the world’s largest bounce house to Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas this year.

The world’s largest bounce house is set to inflate in Dallas and Austin for multiple weekends in March and April. Information for Big Bounce America’s stops in Houston and San Antonio is coming soon.

The tour recently set up in Houston at Aveva Sports Complex last November.

Here’s what to know about the touring theme park:

The Big Bounce America tour is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions.

1. The World's Largest Bounce House

Guinness World Records declares Big Bounce America's bouncy castle as the world's largest inflatable.

The 32-feet tall inflatable, covering an area of over 10,000 square feet, is certified by Guinness as the world's largest bounce house. The bouncy castle features basketball hoops, an obstacle race, giant slide and ball pit.

2. The Giant

Big Bounce America brings 'The Giant' obstacle course to Houston in 2020.

The 900-foot-long course features 50 obstacles.

3. airSPACE

Big Bounce America brings 'airSPACE' inflatable to Houston in 2020.

This space-themed wonderland features a gigantic five-lane slide, three ball pits and a 'get lost in space' maze.

4. Sport Slam

Big Bounce America brings its new 'Sport Slam' inflatable to Houston in 2020. (Big Bounce America)

Brand new for 2020, the Sport Slam features a customized arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls. The attraction includes specials zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where family and friends can compete to see who can stay on their podium the longest.

Big Bounce America has yet to announce a date and location for its stops in Houston and San Antonio. Those interested in attending can sign up for updates online.